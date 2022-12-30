Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $0.44 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.00 or 0.07225858 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00065820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007702 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001572 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.