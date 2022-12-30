Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,477. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

