Trust Co. of Vermont Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

