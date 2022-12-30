Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.10 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.