Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. 245,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,595,166. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

