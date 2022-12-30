Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.92 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 212.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.