Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $710.00. 855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $698.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $927.48.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

