Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,917,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $384.66. 3,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $650.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

