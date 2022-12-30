Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,390 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 178,969 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and have sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $39.34. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,364. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

