Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 53.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. 2,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

