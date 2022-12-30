Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

