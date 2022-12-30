TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 219,403 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.83.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
