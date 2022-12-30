TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

