Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

Tsuruha stock remained flat at $70.64 during trading on Friday. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $102.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

