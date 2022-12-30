Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5,258 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.