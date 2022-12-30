Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,270 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 6.4 %

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.