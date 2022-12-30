Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $282.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.75 and its 200-day moving average is $280.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $399.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

