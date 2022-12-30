Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,805.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,284,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,276,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,516,000 after purchasing an additional 675,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,908,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,075,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

