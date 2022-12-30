Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $18,871,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 5.9 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile



Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

