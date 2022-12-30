Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 774 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EWA opened at $22.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

