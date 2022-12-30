Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

ESTA stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

