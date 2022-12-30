Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $370,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

