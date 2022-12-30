Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioAtla by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 243,931 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioAtla by 1,592.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 258,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

