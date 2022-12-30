Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,467 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

