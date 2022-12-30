Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

