Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,786 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

