UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Up 2.5 %

UCB stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. UCB has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

