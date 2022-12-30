UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UCB Stock Up 2.5 %
UCB stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. UCB has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $63.94.
About UCB
