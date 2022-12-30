uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 786,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 970,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,576. The firm has a market cap of $92.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 4.37. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

