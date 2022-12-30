Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $53.90 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $53.90 million and $611,889.70 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,601.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00588576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00254340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055777 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17706054 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $497,412.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

