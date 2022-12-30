UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UMH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 263,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,516. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $897.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,391 shares of company stock valued at $52,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in UMH Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UMH Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.