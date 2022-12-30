Unconventional Investor LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.31 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.30 and a 200-day moving average of $358.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

