Unconventional Investor LLC Reduces Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Unconventional Investor LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.01 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

