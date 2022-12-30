Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Up 436.9% in December

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 436.9% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,498.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNIEF. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Price Performance

UNIEF remained flat at $32.82 during trading on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.