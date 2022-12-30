Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UNICY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Unicharm Company Profile

Featured Articles

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

