Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Unicharm Price Performance
UNICY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.23.
Unicharm Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicharm (UNICY)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.