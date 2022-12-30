Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.45. Unico American shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 205,749 shares trading hands.

Unico American Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.