UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF opened at $193.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $214.65.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

