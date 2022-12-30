United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as low as $14.69. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 2,572 shares trading hands.

United Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

See Also

