United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.
United Development Funding IV Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.
United Development Funding IV Company Profile
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Development Funding IV (UDFI)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.