United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, Director Mark A. Green purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,043.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth about $3,071,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.