United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.83) to GBX 990 ($11.95) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.28) to GBX 1,025 ($12.37) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($11.95) to GBX 1,010 ($12.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UUGRY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

United Utilities Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

