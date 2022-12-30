Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

UEIC remained flat at $20.81 during midday trading on Friday. 31,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $263.91 million, a P/E ratio of 258.41 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

