UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.95 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00021172 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $2.95 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00409493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.50232167 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,836,584.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.