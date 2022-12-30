UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.50 on Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00021145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 5% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $2.86 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

