Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 913,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at $260,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upland Software Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 537,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 517,293 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 383,045 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 990.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 365,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 331,543 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 237,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.