USD Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.48 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.54 billion and approximately $26.48 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002307 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $854.05 or 0.05177284 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00498714 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,874.43 or 0.29549029 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,538,378,522 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
