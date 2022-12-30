UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of UTSI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.