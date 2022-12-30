Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Increased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 1.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $333.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.91.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

