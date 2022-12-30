Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Up 32.2% in December

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

VMCA stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,012,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,507,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,877,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

