Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,477. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

