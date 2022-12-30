Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

